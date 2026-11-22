Everything seemed to be trending in the right direction for the Philadelphia Eagles’ veteran wide receiver, Dontayvion Wicks.

When the team returned from the bye week and held its first practice session to prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wicks was back in action.

Since Week 7, the Eagles’ veteran wideout has been dealing with an ankle injury. They didn’t place him on the injured reserve, but he missed three games.

After getting a total of four weeks off, Wicks was preparing to return on Sunday against the Steelers, but was surprisingly ruled out on Friday, when the Eagles officially released their injury report.

It turned out that Wicks suffered a new setback. This is his worst one yet.

Dontayvion Wicks Injury Update

“Wicks did, in fact, injure his foot in Friday’s practice,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote. “He seemed on track to return. Now on IR.”

Wicks is set to miss at least four more weeks for the Eagles. What seemed like a promising first season with the Eagles is turning out to be a dud, thanks to bad luck in the health department.

Before his setbacks, Wicks appeared in six games for the Eagles. He caught 19 of 32 passes targeted at him, for 284 yards and one touchdown.

With Wicks out of the lineup, the rookie Makai Lemon will likely get a chance to expand his development as a No. 2 wide receiver.