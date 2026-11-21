Building an enclosed NFL stadium is definitely the latest trend for cities to at least explore. Several new places around the country could have indoor stadiums by the beginning of the next decade.

Philadelphia major Charelle L. Parker made it clear this past week during a radio appearance that she wants her city to join the party.

“I want a dome,” Mayor Charelle L. Parker said on 93.3 WMMR, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Don’t you tell. This is a secret between us. I just saw a rendering of this beautiful dome that they’re talking about for the Bears.”

The Eagles moving into an indoor stadium could take away one of the team’s biggest home-field advantages. Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith didn’t see the city’s rabid football fans jumping on board.

“Moving into a dome would change the character of late-season and playoff games in Philadelphia, which are often affected by snow, wind and cold,” wrote Smith. “Plenty of fans won’t like it.”

Could Eagles Build Dome Stadium?

This is the world in which we live in with the modern NFL. Seven teams — the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears — are all building or exploring the possibility of an enclosed stadium with their next home.

Not all of those places have had decades of memorable outside football in December and January. But Chicago, Cleveland and Denver are notable cities who have.

For Philadelphia to follow suit wouldn’t be out of the ordinary.

“Politicians and NFL owners often prefer stadiums with roofs because they bring in lucrative events, indoor sports, concerts, conventions and trade shows,” wrote Smith.

Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper wrote in April the Eagles notified their season ticket holders through a letter that the team planned to look into stadium options. Those included renovations to Lincoln Financial Field and a new stadium.

It’s unclear if the new stadium options include potential enclosed structures.

Will the Eagles Stay in Philadelphia?

Another big talking point around the league has been the relocations of some teams when they build a new stadium. The Chiefs are moving cross state lines to Kansas. The Bears could do the same, doing the unthinkable and move to Indiana.

It’s not completely out of the realm of possibility the Eagles could do something similar (with New Jersey close by) while exploring their new stadium options.

“Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has committed only to staying in ‘the region,’ not in the city of Philadelphia, but both Parker and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro have said they want the Eagles to remain in the city,” wrote Smith.

It’s pretty obvious the best-case scenario for Eagles fans would be to stay in the city. All four of Philadelphia’s major sports teams play in the same area. For the Eagles to break that 21st Century tradition and move elsewhere would be disappointing.

The Eagles will play at least six more seasons at Lincoln Financial Field. The team has a lease with the stadium through the 2032 season.