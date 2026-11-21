Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles added the veteran tight end Zach Ertz to the active roster after he spent weeks on the practice squad.

Once Ertz was elevated, fans immediately started thinking about the record he’s been closing in on since re-signing with the team.

With just eight catches, Ertz would have the most in Eagles history. The current record is held by Harold Carmichael. Ertz is the only active Eagle close to it.

Although he has a shot at the record, the veteran tight end made it clear that’s not his final goal for coming back. He wanted to get back with the Eagles to possibly end his career on a team he is emotionally tied to.

However, in the process, Ertz might make history.

Zach Ertz Gets Honest On Historic Chase

“I’ve never chased records,” Ertz told reporters on Friday.

“I’ve chased the process throughout my career. I’ve never focused on the outcome. To me, it’s about getting better each and every week. And so, for me, it’s a blessing to be in this situation. It’s a testament to the people that have been around me throughout my career. And whether I get eight catches or not, it’s not going to dictate the impact I’m able to have on people. It’s a remarkable thing to kind of just be in the heir of Harold Carmichael. He’s one of the first people I met being in this building. So it’s just a pleasure to be in this situation, and it’s a true I would say it’s a true blessing to be back here. But I’m not focused on the record.”

Ertz appeared in just three games with the Eagles this season. He chipped at the record with three catches for 22 yards. He wasn’t signed to the active roster in his fourth week. Ertz ran out of elevations.

Now that he’s officially able to suit up on game day again, Ertz has many games to reach the record. While it doesn’t seem to be a priority, he should have a chance to get it.