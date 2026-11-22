The next time the Philadelphia Eagles take the field to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, Makai Lemon won’t be the top target for Joe Milton.

Instead, the Eagles are going to welcome DeVonta Smith back to the offense for the first time in weeks.

After spending time recovering from a hamstring injury, Smith has officially been cleared to play against the Steelers, which will change Lemon’s position on the pecking order for Sunday’s action.

Makai Lemon Addresses His Role Change With The Return Of DeVonta Smith

While some might view Smith’s return as a step back for Lemon, the rookie wideout sees it as beneficial.

“I feel like it’s only better,” Lemon told reporters. “… I feel like it only adds good things to the offense. I’m excited to have them boys (DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks), I’ve been missing them for a couple of weeks now.”

The Eagles had Smith and Wicks back in the mix for each of their three practice sessions this week.

While Smith is sure to be back, Wicks was ruled out and sent to the IR.

With Wicks staying out, Lemon still has a chance to get plenty of targets as the WR2 for Milton. No matter what comes his way, Lemon is just looking forward to getting another chance to sharpen his game, as he’s been showing improvements weekly.

“Just be ready for my opportunity,” Lemon added, discussing goals for the second half of his rookie effort. “Make sure I’m there when the team needs me to help.”

In his first nine games, Lemon was targeted 54 times. He caught 37 passes for 312 yards and scored one touchdown.

While Smith’s return could take away some targets for the rookie, there could be some benefits for Lemon, as the additional threats might open up some opportunities with the defense’s focus shifting over.