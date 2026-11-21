Before taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles were fortunate to have a week off.

The star running back, Saquon Barkley, really needed that.

All season long, Barkley has been dealing with setbacks, with his hamstring and back nagging him for several weeks at this point.

Over the past few weeks, Barkley has been on a snap count. Coming out the bye week, is he at or nearing 100%? The veteran rusher addressed the state of his health on Friday.

Saquon Barkley Delivers The Truth On His Health Before Facing The Steelers

When speaking to reporters on November 20, Barkley admitted that he’s not completely healthy, according to The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

“I wish the bye week was like a magic pill and everything vanishes, but that’s only in La La Land, I guess,” Barkley said.

“But it definitely did help. It felt really good, when you’re battling injuries and especially fighting through injuries, your body reacts a certain way. You compensate a little bit. It felt good to take a week off, but it’s not really a week off. You’re still doing stuff throughout the body to keep yourself fresh. But I feel good and ready for the week.”

It might be a while before Barkley’s 100%. Hamstring injuries typically require a long period of rest before fully healing. Unfortunately, midway through the season, Barkley isn’t able to get that, as long as he wants to continue competing.

A Look At Saquon’s Season

Seven games in, Barkley has taken on 69 carries for the Eagles, totaling 296 yards.

The veteran running back took a while to finally reach paydirt, scoring in his fifth game of the season, but he has reached the end zone in the following two games to total three scores this year.

Since he returned in Week 7, Barkley’s snaps have increased each week. Before the bye, Barkley appeared in more than half of the Eagles’ offensive snaps for the first time since Week 3. Barring any setbacks, he could see another increased workload on Sunday.