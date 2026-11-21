Both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to get reinforcements in the passing game on Sunday.

On the Steelers’ side, the team officially activated their wideout, Roman Wilson. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Wilson is no longer on the injured reserve, and he’s set to play in Week 11.

Roman Wilson’s Steelers Season

The 2026 NFL season was shaping up to be a breakout year for Wilson.

Throughout his first two seasons, he played in just 13 games. After missing most of his rookie effort, Wilson had just 166 yards to show for heading into the 2026 season.

Before going out with a hand injury, Wilson appeared in five games for the Steelers. He was targeted 25 times, catching 14 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

After a Week 5 Steelers win over the Indianapolis Colts, Wilson was added to the injured reserve list. He will make his return to face the Eagles on the road.

Pittsburgh’s Defense Takes A Hit

It’s not all positive for the Steelers.

Shortly before it was revealed that Wilson was activated, it was reported that the Steelers were ruling out the edge rusher, Nick Herbig.

As he deals with hip and rib injuries, Herbig was initially listed as questionable on the injury report against the Eagles. But the Steelers didn’t waste any more time. They officially ruled him out on Saturday afternoon.

This season, Herbig has appeared in nine games. He racked up 3.0 sacks and produced 23 tackles, with seven going for a loss.

While the Eagles’ secondary has another weapon to worry about, the offensive line won’t have to see Herbig, who is in the Steelers’ frontline rotation.