Before the Philadelphia Eagles fired up their first practice to prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, they activated Will Shipley’s window for a potential return within the next few weeks.

The Eagles lost Shipley during their Week 5 game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Shortly after scoring his first touchdown for the Eagles that day, Shipley left the game with a foot injury. He was diagnosed with a partial tear.

The Eagles placed Shipley on the injured reserve, taking him off the field for four games at minimum. This week, he’s been practicing in a limited fashion.

Eagles Reveal Will Shipley’s Official Injury Status

On Friday afternoon, the Eagles announced their official injury report for the Eagles’ matchup against the Steelers.

The team officially listed Shipley as questionable. In addition to his foot injury, he’s dealing with an illness. The fact that the Eagles didn’t immediately rule him out is a good sign.

Will Shipley’s 2026 NFL Season

After playing a small role throughout his first two seasons in the NFL, Shipley quickley garnered an opportunity to play a notable role in 2026.

He started the year as the third-stringer, but injuries to Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby led the Eagles to start Will Shipley in Week 5. The injury bug didn’t miss the third-year rusher, unfortunately.

Before going down, Shipley had 20 carries for the year. He totaled 57 yards and scored one touchdown for the Eagles.

It’s unclear if Shipley will get a chance to suit up on Sunday, but the Eagles are certainly keeping the door open for him to assist Jaydon Blue behind Saquon Barkley, who has been playing in a limited capacity lately.