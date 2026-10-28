Eagles Get Another Reminder About Saquon Barkley’s NFL Trade Value

A loss at home against the Dallas Cowboys gave the Philadelphia Eagles their fifth loss in a row.

Now sitting at 2-5 on the season, the Eagles are getting hit with a tough dose of reality–they are becoming one of the NFL’s worst teams in 2026.

As Bleacher Report recently ranked the top trade assets on the league’s worst teams, the veteran running back Saquon Barkley popped up as No. 1 for the Eagles.

Barkley might not be on an expiring deal, but clearly many around the league want to see the former MVP candidate get a fresh start before the trade deadline goes into effect.

The Reason Behind Barkley’s Presence On The List

“A trade now seems far more possible, as a slight regression—coupled with an increase in contract value and some injury woes—has opened the door for a breakup,” Alex Kay of Bleacher Report wrote.

“The Eagles shouldn’t rush to trade Barkley (who still has two more seasons left on his current deal), but a strong offer from a team that feels it is a feature back away from winning it all could convince management it’s the right time to part ways.”

The Eagles seem to be stuck on their stance as possible buyers at the 2026 deadline. As long as winning the NFC East isn’t totally out of their reach, the Eagles will likely convince themselves that better health and a move or two could get them back on track.

Trading Barkley would require a chance of stance, of course.

Saquon Barkley’s 2026 NFL Season

So far, not so good.

Barkley is struggling to stay healthy in 2026. He’ll inevitably regress for the second season in a row on the Eagles as a result.

With five games in the bag, Barkley has taken on 43 carries for 244 yards. He finally scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 7 against the Cowboys.

Barkley’s first injury this year was a stinger. He suffered a hamstring injury, which cost him two weeks of action. While the hamstring injury is still in play, Barkley started dealing with back issues during the Cowboys game.

It’s unclear what the Eagles will do in the end, but it’s obvious that this narrative will continue to get pushed. The media wants to see Barkley get moved, and there are teams around the league who might try to make it happen.