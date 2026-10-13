Ex-Eagles 508-Yard Washout Signs With Browns: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to fix their team after a disastrous Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but former players have some good news.

Former Eagles players have been shining on the field in recent weeks. Guys like Nakobe Dean and Jaelan Phillips have started the season strong. Others like Jahan Dotson and Reed Blankenship are catching fire in the last two weeks.

One former Eagles player, though, has been waiting for a shot at 2026 but has been stuck on a practice squad. His time might finally be coming.

Former Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Landing With the Cleveland Browns

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that former Eagles running back Audric Estime will no longer be on the Minnesota Vikings‘ practice squad. That’s because Estime is heading to the Cleveland Browns.

“Sources: The #Browns are signing RB Audric Estime off the #Vikings practice squad to their 53-man roster. The 23-year-old Estime brings 508 career rushing yards, 130 receiving yards and 3 TDs to Cleveland.”

Estime is a former fifth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft. He rushed for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns that year.

After 2024, Estime played for the New Orleans Saints last year. He rushed for 198 yards and caught 103, with 1 rushing touchdown in seven games.

In 2025, Estime spent two months on the Eagles’ practice squad before joining the Saints. Philly did release him before he signed with New Orleans.

Former Eagles Back Audric Estime is Back on the NFL 53-Man Roster

Estime now has his shot to prove that he should consistently be on an active 53-man roster. His 227-pound frame makes him a solid power back for any offense.

While the Browns have a new offensive weapon, the Eagles hope to get one of their own. Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith missed Week 5 due to injuries. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hopes they can return for Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers.

Philly needs a lot of help with their offense after weeks of struggles with the offensive line and creating explosive plays. The running game has been a major weakness for the Eagles, as they rushed for just 22 yards on 18 carries against the Jaguars. That was Philly’s lowest total since the 2015 season.

This week will be long for the Eagles as they recover from jet lag after being in London. They also face heavy criticism over how their Week 5 game went. This team has a lot to fix over the next few days if they want to keep the season from becoming a complete disaster. It all starts with how Sirianni gets his team prepared in practice.