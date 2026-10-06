Eagles Urged to Bench Struggling Former 1st Round Pick

If the Philadelphia Eagles defense has a weak link right now, it’s inside linebacker and 2025 1st-round pick Jihaad Campbell.

With 2-time Pro Bowl inside linebacker Zack Baun expected back from a concussion in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and a better option seemingly waiting in the wings with veteran Jeremiah Trotter Jr., it might be time for Baun to take a seat.

Campbell already knows the drill. He started the first 10 games of his rookie season before he was benched for Nakobe Dean after returning from a torn patellar tendon.

By the time the Eagles hit the playoffs, Campbell had been essentially phased out of the defensive game plan and played just 1 snap in an NFC Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

With the Eagles now 2-2 after consecutive losses to the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, it might be time to make the move.

“It was clear that Eagles LB Jihaad Campbell had another rough day in coverage,” Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account. “Campbell allowed eight receptions on 12 targets for 76 yards against the Rams. #11 is a popular target in Philadelphia again — but not for the right reasons … The Eagles need to really consider swapping Jihaad Campbell for Jeremiah Trotter Jr. next week.”

Jihaad Campbell’s Struggles on Full Display

Campbell’s struggles against the Rams may have been the final straw.

“Jihaad Campbell allowed more receiving yards (76) than the Eagles had total team pass yards (68),” Bleacher Report’s Thomas Petersen wrote on his official X account after the loss to the Rams. “Campbell was targeted 12 times, allowing 8 completions, and 3 other targets were dropped or uncatchable.”

“My take on Jihaad Campbell: 1) Playing in coverage as a LB is HARD 2) We knew he needed development, this is how he develops 3) Not every ‘target’ is created equal 4) Must disentangle when offense is targeting a ‘player’ vs a ‘position’ in scheme,” NFL reporter Fran Duffy wrote on X on September 29.

Eagles Let Valuable Linebacker Leave in Free Agency

Perhaps the worst part of Campbell’s struggles is that the Eagles had another elite inside linebacker to pair with Baun but let him leave in free agency.

Dean left the Eagles for a 3-year, $36 million free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, who are 3-1 and have already matched last year’s win total, with Dean leading the way on defense and helping his team to a 3-0 start.

“Dean continued to ascend in Week 3,” The Athletic’s Daniel Popper wrote on September 30. “He had a complete performance in the Raiders’ 35-27 win over the New Orleans Saints. Dean was excellent in coverage, both in man looks and as a zone defender patrolling the middle of the field. He was physical and violent in the run game, making quick reads before triggering and driving on ball carriers. He had an explosive tackle for loss on Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Dean was destroying blocks. He tackled sideline to sideline against the run and pass, including a game-sealing forced fumble in the flat in the fourth quarter. Dean also had a third-down pressure that led to an incompletion. Blitzing against running backs remains a strength of his game. The Raiders signed Dean to a three-year, $36.06 million deal. He has been instrumental in their 3-0 start. Dean looks like one of the best free-agent signings.”