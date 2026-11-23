Following a rare victory on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles returned to the practice facility on Monday to begin preparing their strategy for the upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys.

When Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni met with reporters remotely on Monday afternoon, he was asked about the team’s situation at quarterback. Specifically, would the Eagles approach the recently released veteran, Daniel Jones?

Nick Sirianni Addresses The Daniel Jones Question

“Won’t get too much into that, we’re happy with our room, and who we have, and who we’re working with,” Sirianni told reporters.

“Coming off of Joe playing well yesterday, that hasn’t been in our discussion. We like that room, we feel like Tanner is very capable to go out there and lead the team. Joe is coming off of his best performance, and then working with Cole and developing him, we feel good about that room.”

Unsurprisingly, Sirianni makes it clear that the Eagles are satisfied with their current situation.

It would be a long shot to assume that Sirianni would truthfully come out and express the Eagles’ interest in Jones if there was any. But Sirianni addressed the idea and made it clear that the Eagles are going to continue betting on Joe Milton.

While Daniel Jones would be, by far, the most experienced quarterback in the room, which includes Tanner McKee, Cole Payton, and Milton, the Eagles likely didn’t see much out of Jones to warrant approaching him.

The veteran quarterback started 11 games for the Colts and completed a career-low 58.4% of his passes for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. The Colts were 3-8 with him under center.

Milton just collected his first start for the Eagles before the Week 10 bye week. Against the New York Giants, the quarterback went 18-for-4, totaling 169 yards. He rushed nine times for 64 yards. The Eagles lost 19-11.

When the Eagles returned to the field to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, Milton threw 11-for-21, racking up 141 yards, and rushed five times for seven yards. The Eagles won 19-16, picking up their first victory since Week 2.

With a 3-7 record on the year, the Eagles should be exploring what they have in players who wouldn’t normally get on the field. Checking to see if Milton is worth a future backup spot is the wise decision.