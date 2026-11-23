A new wide receiver is hitting the open market. Considering the Philadelphia Eagles have struggled with wide receiver depth lately, the former San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk could be worth a look.

On Monday, the 49ers ended a long standoff with Aiyuk. Recently, Aiyuk returned to the 49ers’ facility, making it clear that he wanted to continue playing this season.

Since San Francisco didn’t find a trade partner for the veteran wideout, they are allowing him to hit the open market.

Aiyuk Is Worth A Look, But Unlikely To Play In Philly

The Eagles have been struggling with wide receiver depth all season long.

DeVonta Smith recently returned from a multi-week absence, as hamstring injuries have bothered him all season.

Dontayvion Wicks is another wideout who hasn’t been on the field in some time. The Eagles also recently released Hollywood Brown after failing to find a trade partner for him.

With Wicks suffering another setback that sent him to the injured reserve, the Eagles are quite thin at wideout. Aiyuk has 70 games of experience. He caught 294 passes for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns over his career.

Anybody available should be worth a look for the Eagles, but the team might not find his presence valuable at this stage of the year.

For starters, Aiyuk hasn’t played since 2024. That year, he caught 25 passes for 374 yards in seven games.

In addition to his lack of recent appearances, Aiyuk’s presence could just take away valuable reps from younger players like Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper. With low pressure amid a lost season for the Eagles, getting young guys as much developmental time as possible should be a priority.

And lastly, Aiyuk’s mind might already be made up about his next destination. After teasing his desire to play for the Washington Commanders for months, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Commanders’ practice squad is “viewed as the most likely option.”