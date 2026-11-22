The Philadelphia Eagles frustrated Pittsburgh Steelers superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf in Sunday’s Week 11 game, leading to an extreme outcome.

Metcalf was ejected after his 2nd personal foul, with both personal fouls coming in confrontations with Eagles All-Pro slot cornerback Cooper DeJean, who helped hold Metcalf to just 1 reception for 2 yards before his ejection.

Metcalf appeared to reach into DeJean’s helmet and poke him in the face/eye area.

“DK Metcalf finishes Sunday with more penalties (2) and the same number of ejections (1) as he had catches (1),” Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora wrote on his official X account.

The Eagles, who had lost 7 straight games heading into Week 11, led 16-9 at the start of the 4th quarter.

“DISGUSTING: Steelers WR DK Metcalf stuck his fingers into Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean’s facemask and poked him in the eyes,” ML Football wrote on its official X account on Sunday. “This is COMPLETELY INAPPROPRIATE and warrants a MULTI-GAME SUSPENSION. THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO PLACE FOR THIS IN THE NFL.”

Social Media Lights Up DK Metcalf After Ejection

It’s been a nightmare season for Metcalf, who has been plagued by drops all year.

The Steelers traded a 2025 2nd-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Metcalf before the 2025 season and signed him to a 4-year, $132 million contract extension.

“Leave DK Metcalf in Philadelphia,” Barstool Sports’ Kevin Adams wrote on X. “The city of Pittsburgh has seen enough. Pay him to stay away.”

“DK Metcalf had the same number of personal fouls today as he did receiving yards LOL,” The AP’s Grace Del Pizzo wrote on X.

“The DK Metcalf scouting report for every other team in the league is that you can easily bait him into dumb penalties because he has the emotional regulation abilities of a Jack Russell terrier,” NFL.com’s Brett Kollmann wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “And he proves them right every single time.”

Steelers Dumped One ‘Problem’ WR for Another

Perhaps the worst part about the Steelers’ move to trade for Metcalf was they did so to get rid of another “problem” wide receiver in George Pickens.

Pickens has become a star — and one of the NFL’s handful of elite wide receivers — since a trade to the Dallas Cowboys before the 2025 season.

“What a disaster the DK Metcalf trade has been for the Steelers,” NFL.com’s Trevor Sikkema wrote on X. “Year and a half in to a 2nd round pick and $150M price tag for him to lack production and composure on a regular basis. All while George Pickens has been one of the best receivers in the league.”

Metcalf was suspended for 2 games in 2025 for an interaction with a fan late in the season.

“Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has been suspended two games without pay by the NFL ‘for conduct detrimental to the NFL for initiating a physical confrontation with a fan’ during Sunday’s game at Ford Field in Detroit,” ESPN’s Brooke Pryor wrote on December 22, 2025. “According to the NFL release, Metcalf’s actions violate the league policy that specifies ‘players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and … if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable.'”