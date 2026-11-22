The Philadelphia Eagles home winning streak against the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed in real jeopardy this November. The Eagles entered Sunday on a 7-game losing streak while the Steelers held a playoff spot in the AFC.

But behind a stout defensive effort and timely big plays from the offense, the Eagles kept the Steelers winless in Philadelphia during the Super Bowl era.

The Eagles led the Steelers wire-to-wire, holding a double-digit lead for a large part of Week 11. Philadelphia closed out the game on offense to win 19-16.

After the win, Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean sent a strong message on the victory within the battle of Pennsylvania.

“After the bye, big win,” DeJean said in a video, which the Eagles official X account shared. “The battle of PA. You know who runs PA. The Birds.

“Go Birds.”

The victory was Philadelphia’s 12th consecutive win against the Steelers at home. Their western Pennsylvania rival hasn’t won in Philadelphia since 1965.

Eagles Defeat Steelers for 12th Straight Win

Philadelphia has featured one of the worst offenses to start games this season. But against the Steelers, the Philadelphia defense and special teams helped set up great field position for quarterback Joe Milton and the offense in the first quarter.

That led to the Eagles scored 13 of their 19 points in the first 15 minutes Sunday. Saquon Barkley had a 38-yard rushing touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter.

The lead allowed the Eagles pass rush to get after the quarterback. That’s not something the defense has been able to do very much this season because the team has trailed so often. But with the lead Sunday, Philadelphia sacked Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers five times.