The Philadelphia Eagles have managed to put the finishing touches on an improbable 19-16 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, as they comfortably led against the AFC North playoff hopeful for much of the day. Now that the game has wrapped up, though, the Eagles are going to have to quickly turn their attention to Week 12, as they play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

A lot went right for the Eagles on Sunday, but they have a new problem that has emerged from this game involving All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. During this game, Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury, and late in the fourth quarter, Philly announced a crushing update on his status that could have a big impact on the team moving forward.

Eagles Rule Quinyon Mitchell Out With Hamstring Injury

All year long, the Eagles have been hit hard by the injury bug, as evidenced by the fact that another pair of players, linebacker Zack Baun and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, were placed on injured reserve ahead of this game. A handful of stars are still kicking around, trying to help Philly win games, with Mitchell being one of them.

After earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team honors last year, Mitchell has clearly established himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. While it’s been a rough season as a whole for Philadelphia, Mitchell has maintained his high level of play, as he has 40 tackles, one interception, and nine pass breakups to his name this year.

Mitchell played a role in helping shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers’ passing attack on Sunday, but he was unable to make it through the game, as he was forced off the field with a hamstring injury. Shortly after suffering this ailment, Mitchell was quickly ruled out by the Eagles, which could lead to him missing time beyond this game.

“Injury Update: CB Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) is out,” the team announced in a post on X.

Quinyon Mitchell’s Injury Could Cause Problems for Eagles

Getty Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

You obviously don’t want to speculate when it comes to injuries, but the fact that Mitchell was ruled out so quickly with this injury isn’t a great sign, especially with a short week on the horizon. The Eagles technically still could win the NFC East division, but with the way things are trending, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the team play it safe with Mitchell in Week 12 if this ends up being a somewhat serious injury.

If Mitchell has to miss time, that would result in more work for Jonathan Jones and Riq Woolen on the boundary, with Cooper DeJean also potentially getting some snaps as an outside corner, too. Philadelphia will bask in its win over Pittsburgh in Week 11, and rightfully so, but the team will surely be waiting on pins and needles in hopes of some positive news regarding Mitchell and his injury status, with a short week of work coming up for this group.