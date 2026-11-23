Coming out of the bye week, some Philadelphia Eagles players look refreshed. Others had a hard time contributing to the upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

The veteran cornerback Riq Woolen falls under the latter category.

After missing some tackles early on, the Eagles decided to pull Woolen. His absence was notable in real time, and after the game, he confirmed that he was benched.

Riq Woolen Reacts To Getting Benched By Eagles

“I just got to be better. I don’t know, it’s their job. I can’t say too much, it’s the coach’s job. I messed up, and they took me out. I just got to be a great teammate,” Woolen told reporters after the game.

Woolen finished the game with just one tackle.

“I didn’t play the whole second half,” he added.

“To go in the three-four minutes is tough. The DB position is a mental position more than physical. So, to be able to try to check back in mentally when you’ve been out so long, it’s hard, but I got to be out there for my guys.”

The 2026 NFL season started strong for Woolen, but over time, he has struggled to maintain that early-season play.

The Eagles added Woolen from the Seattle Seahawks, signing him to a one-year deal after he won the Super Bowl and hit free agency.

Since Woolen was on a one-year deal, he was viewed as a potential trade candidate at the 2026 deadline. The Eagles would end up holding on.

In nine games leading up to the Steelers matchup, Woolen came up with 34 tackles. He also had eight pass deflections and one forced fumble.