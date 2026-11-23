During the third quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf landed in some hot water.

After an altercation with the star cornerback Cooper DeJean, Metcalf was hit with a penalty and ejected from the game.

That was Metcalf’s third ejection in his NFL career.

Cooper DeJean Reacts To The Ejection

“I didn’t know how many ejections he had or whatever going into it. You know, he wasn’t getting the ball a whole lot. Some receivers get like that. Obviously, he tried to take it out on me,” DeJean told reporters after the game.

Before the game, the Steelers welcomed back a key target from the injured reserve. On the eve of the matchup, the Steelers brought back Roman Wilson from the IR.

Wilson ended up with six targets. He produced three catches for 43 yards. Five other players received more targets than Metcalf, who was thrown to four times. The veteran wideout had just one catch for two yards.

On the other side, DeJean had one pass deflection. He also had four tackles. In coverage, the Eagles’ secondary held Aaron Rodgers to 227 yards and one touchdown. The Eagles’ defensive line added a lot of pressure on the veteran quarterback, who was sacked five times.

The Eagles ended up winning 19-16, sending the Steelers back home with their fourth loss of the year. Meanwhile, the Eagles won their first game since Week 2. They improved to 3-7.