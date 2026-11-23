The Philadelphia Eagles breathed life back into their season — and kept their playoff hopes alive — with a 19-16 upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, snapping a 7-game losing streak to improve to 3-7.

They did so with their third starting quarterback this season, Joe Milton, which was its own special kind of miracle.

While Milton’s performance was serviceable, one play in the game put him in a bad light and drew comparisons to one of the most infamous plays in Super Bowl history — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s decision not to try and jump on his own fumble in the fourth quarter of a Super Bowl 50 loss to the Denver Broncos with the game on the line.

Milton found himself in a similar situation and showed the same lack of effort when Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith stripped him of the ball as he dropped back to pass in the first quarter … and Milton just stood there and looked at the ball.

Fortunately for Milton, unlike Newton, one of his teammates jumped on the ball, with Eagles All-Pro right offensive tackle Jordan Mailata springing into action.

In an era where every NFL play gets Zapruder-like attention, Milton’s non-attempt to correct his own mistake did not go unnoticed.

Joe Milton Blasted Online for Lack of Effort

Milton, making his second start for the Eagles, was roasted online for not even trying to get the ball back.

“This is insane,” ML Football wrote on its official X account. “Eagles QB Joe Milton fumbled the football and then just stood there staring at it instead of attempting to recover it. Milton made absolutely no effort to pick up the football. One of the most bizarre plays you will ever see.”

“Joe Milton putting HIS LIFE ON THE LINE for this loose ball,” The Philly Pod’s Victor Williams wrote on X.

“Joe Milton got strip sacked and fist bumped at the ball instead of going for it?” BrickCenter wrote on X.

“Joe Milton has been watching too much Cam Newton film,” NFL Retweet wrote on X.

“Cam Newton would be proud of this effort from Joe Milton after his fumble,” NFL Memes wrote on X.

Eagles Need Joe Milton to Keep Improving

Milton isn’t exactly setting the world on fire but he’s also not giving games away — in two starts, he doesn’t have any touchdown passes or rushing touchdowns but he also doesn’t have any turnovers.

Against the Steelers, he was 11-of-21 for 141 yards and has 310 passing yards in 2 starts, plus 71 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

The Eagles return to action on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys — another team with its playoff hopes on life support.

“Joe Milton played solid ball today,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Made a couple of splash throws, avoided huge negatives, and most importantly: super decisive with the football. DeVonta back is so, so nice for a young Qb. Great win for a reeling Eagles team.”