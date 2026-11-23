The Philadelphia Eagles may be 3-7 overall this season. But in Week 11, they went 1-0. They did that in pretty dominating fashion, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers wire-to-wire on Sunday.

Now the Eagles will aim to do the same to the Dallas Cowboys on the road Thanksgiving Day.

Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo made that clear while speaking to reporters after beating the Steelers 19-16 on Sunday.

“You go whoop the Dallas Cowboys [Expletive],” Ojomo said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus.

The defensive tackle provided that answer when asked how the team will follow-up its win versus Pittsburgh. Ojomo regretted his response instantly, saying he “probably shouldn’t have said that.” But then he stood by his remark, rephrasing it in a more media friendly way.

“They’re a hell of a team, but you go out there and you go compete with them,” Ojomo said. “You know what I mean? You go and give them hell.”