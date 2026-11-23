The Philadelphia Eagles returned from the bye week with Saquon Barkley back for more action.

All season long, the veteran running back has been dealing with injury concerns, and his hamstring and back injuries have been something that he hasn’t been able to shake.

The good news is that Barkley’s usage has gone up over the past few weeks. The unfortunate reality is that Barkley probably won’t get to 100% by the end of the 2026 NFL season. He’ll continue playing with setbacks.

Saquon Barkley Reveals Unfortunate Reality About His Health After Steelers Game

“I don’t think I’ll ever get to 100 percent again for the rest of the season,” Barkley told reporters after Sunday’s game. “That’s not how football works.”

During Sunday’s Week 11 win over the Steelers, Barkley suffered an upper-body setback during the game, which he didn’t want to discuss with reporters.

With a short week approaching, Barkley noted that he “believes” he’ll get the nod to play on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

A Look At Barkley’s Season

Leading up to Sunday’s action, Barkley appeared in seven games for the Eagles.

The star running back took on 69 carries for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

In the two weeks leading up to the bye week, Barkley took on 13 carries in each of the two games. After the break, Barkley came in and took on 17 carries against the Steelers.

Barkley totaled 75 yards on Sunday and broke off a 38-yard touchdown run.

The Eagles defeated the Steelers 19-16. They improved to 3-7 on the season before they travel to Texas on Thanksgiving.