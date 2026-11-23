After the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business against the Pittsburgh Steelers, their division rival in New York hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was the debut of ex-Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Although the Eagles traded Davis ahead of Jacksonville’s Week 10 game, the organization did him a solid and allowed him to have a bye week, as he would’ve with the Eagles.

With the debut pushed back one week, Davis finally played for his new team on Sunday afternoon. So far, the Davis experience was a quiet one for the Jaguars, who suffered a shocking loss.

Jordan Davis’ Performance vs New York Giants

As pointed out by Jeff Kerr, Davis didn’t have much of an impact on the front line for Jacksonville on Sunday.

The veteran defensive tackle didn’t contribute any pressure on the quarterback and came up with just one tackle in 34 snaps.

Of course, Davis was likely limited as he still learns the defense. As far as pass rushing goes, that was never really Davis’ bread and butter, even when he was thriving in Philadelphia.

Over five seasons in Philadelphia, Davis generated just 9.5 sacks in 73 games. Beyond pass rushing, Davis had 193 tackles, with 17 going for a loss. He was a run-stopper on the Eagles. Clearly, they wanted more out of him in year five after signing him to a big extension.

The Jaguars will look to benefit from his skill set as they navigate through the season at 7-3 after a 23-18 loss against the Jaguars.

“I felt confident out there,” Davis told reporters. “For the most part, I had (the system) down pat. Now it’s about executing faster and eliminating the processing time.”