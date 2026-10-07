After finding out that Lane Johnson is moving on from the game, the Philadelphia Eagles suddenly lose a starter at right tackle for the season.

Of course, the Eagles have depth at the position, with names such as Markel Bell and Fred Johnson, but some might see right tackle as in need of an additional player.

Rounding up some possible free agent targets, Devon Platana of Eagles On SI suggests the Eagles could give a good look at former Cleveland Browns lineman Jack Conklin.

Ex-Browns All-Pro Linked To Eagles As Possible Lane Johnson Replacement

“If the Eagles want someone with more RT experience, Jack Conklin could be their guy,” Platana wrote.

Conklin recently wrapped up a five-year run with the Browns.

“Conklin was a disaster in pass protection last season, but he was actually playable as a run blocker, finishing with a 67.1 run-block grade—a higher mark than he had in two of the three seasons before that,” Platana added.

“He also allowed only five pressures (one sack) in his last three games after surrendering 19 (three sacks) in his first five, making it clear that he was improving until his season-ending concussion.”

Jack Conklin’s NFL Career

Coming out of Michigan State in 2016, Conklin was getting a lot of first-round hype. He ended up becoming the No. 8 overall pick for the Tennessee Titans.

For the most part, Conklin has turned in a stellar career. He was an All-Pro in 2016 and 2020, snagging the accomplishment with two different clubs.

Outside of those three seasons, Conklin managed to play in at least 90% of his team’s offensive snaps. He appeared in 114 games as a full-time starter throughout his career.

Last year, Conklin appeared in only eight games for the Browns. As mentioned above, he suffered a season-ending concussion, which landed him on the injured reserve.

What Will The Eagles Do?

The likely option will be to roll with the rookie Markel Bell.

After an impressive summer, Bell got the nod to start in Johnson’s place against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. He had ups and downs, but showed promise.

But if the Eagles don’t trust the depth, Conklin is a win-now piece if he’s feeling healthy. He had a knee issue in 2023, but returned from his year off by starting in 12 games.