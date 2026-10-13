Former NFL star Cam Newton isn’t always complimentary of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

In fact, in the past, Newton was one of the loudest voices criticizing the Eagles’ franchise quarterback, despite his success at the time.

But five weeks into the 2026 NFL season, Newton admits that he sees the situation differently. Despite Hurts and the Eagles dropping their past three games, including a loss in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the former NFL MVP credited Hurts for “holding up his end of the bargain” in the loss.

Ex-NFL Star Makes Surprising Jalen Hurts Statement After Eagles Loss

“Jalen Hurts did what Jalen Hurts does best. He found ways to win,” Newton said on his 4th&1 show.

“I think I’ve grown to understand and reiterate again: Being a good quarterback just doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.”

That’s really been the story of Hurts’ career. While the numbers often come under fire, as Hurts doesn’t tend to put up MVP statistics yearly, the veteran quarterback frequently finds ways to win.

“It may not look pretty. It may not look sexy. It may not look like something that you know we see all other quarterbacks or some other quarterbacks have. But he did his job,” Newton said, acknowledging Hurts’ Sunday performance against the Jaguars.

Eagles Drop Another One In London

The Eagles were underdogs going into the game against the Jaguars.

Despite missing a ton of key players–especially on the offensive side of the ball–the Eagles were in control of the game with under 10 seconds left.

Unfortunately, a poor decision on special teams led to the Jaguars getting one second left to kick a field goal. A successful field goal allowed the Jaguars to walk off the field with a 19-17 victory.

Hurts finished the game with 21-for-40 passing, totaling 220 yards and one touchdown. The quarterback did enough to win. However, the Eagles ended up falling to 2-3.