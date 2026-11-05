Cam Skattebo Gets Concerning Injury News Before Eagles Host Giants

As the New York Giants prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, Philly’s NFC East rival is dealing with a key setback on the offensive end.

The running back Cam Skattebo is currently recovering from a hamstring injury. As the Giants took the field on Wednesday afternoon, Skattebo was spotted by reporters working on the side with a trainer, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The veteran running back was not a part of the Giants’ practice action.

While it’s too early for the Giants to make a call on Skattebo’s status for Sunday’s game on the road against the Eagles, he’s currently trending in the wrong direction.

Cam Skattebo’s Season So Far

The last time the Eagles saw Cam Skattebo was just his second game against them. As a rookie, Skattebo was appearing in his eighth straight game. During his third carry of the afternoon, Skattebo suffered a gruesome ankle injury.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season. While Skattebo spent the rest of the season recovering, he was back in time for Week 1 of his sophomore effort. He started all but one of the seven games played this year for the Giants.

Last week, Skattebo took on 17 carries against the Houston Texans. He totaled 124 yards and one touchdown in the Giants’ 27-21 win.

The Giants are considering Skattebo as day-to-day moving closer to Sunday’s action against the Eagles. If the Giants ultimately rule out Skattebo, the team will likely roll with Devin Singletary as the starter.