A win over the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t do anything good for the tanking crowd rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles this year.

Coming out of the bye week, the Eagles were sitting with the No. 5 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. After the win over the Steelers, the Eagles dropped to No. 9.

According to The Athletic’s recent top-10 mock draft, the Eagles still ended up with the No. 5 pick based on their simulation.

With the hypothetical pick, the Eagles were projected to grab the edge rusher, Colin Simmons, from Texas.

The Case For Colin Simmons

“Simmons, the most polished pass rusher in this class, would qualify. Tackle and receiver would also be options for Philadelphia, but Simmons is better than the prospects available here at those positions,” The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner wrote.

Obviously, the exciting pick beyond the nation’s favorite wide receiver Jeremiah Smith would be a quarterback. Many will have different opinions on who that should be, but when you get this high, it’s hard not to consider a QB, especially with Jalen Hurts questions looming.

But the Eagles shouldn’t ditch their usual plan just because they are higher. If Simmons is the best player on their board, then they should take him.

Currently, Simmons has played eight games during his junior season. This season, he has 21 tackles and leads the SEC with 16 tackles for a loss. He’s also got 10.5 sacks.

Since his freshman effort, Simmons has been a standout. In 16 games, he produced 31 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 9.0 sacks, and an interception.

During his sophomore season, Simmons appeared in 13 games. He racked up 23 tackles and 12.0 sacks.