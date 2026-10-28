Eagles Officially Terminate Contract With Physical RB

The Philadelphia Eagles have moved on from running back Carson Steele.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Eagles waived Steele with an injury settlement Tuesday. That will enable the running back to sign with another team when healthy this season.

The Eagles waived Steele because of a shoulder injury last week. Going unclaimed on the waiver wire, Steele then reverted back to Philadelphia’s injured reserve. Per NFL rules, he would have remained there for the rest of the season without the injury settlement.

Instead, Steele is now a free agent. The running back can sign with any of the other 31 NFL teams. Per league rules, Steele cannot re-sign with the Eagles until the length of the injury settlement period ends plus another three weeks.

Steele appeared in two games for the Eagles this season. He had one catch for four yards on two targets while playing three offensive snaps. Steele also played 29 snaps on special teams.

The running back joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein commended him for his size and strength during the draft process that spring.

“Steele is a ball of muscle in human form. He has the contact balance and leg strength to squeeze the most out of a carry,” wrote Zierlein. “He has decent vision but can be a bit sluggish with short-area cuts, allowing the defense to quickly rally and tackle.

“Steele’s value will be as a short-yardage specialist who can help wear down defenses in a downhill attack.”

Eagles Part Ways With RB Carson Steele on Injury Settlement

Getty The Philadelphia Eagles officially parted ways with running back Carson Steele.

Steele didn’t make the Eagles roster at the end of training camp, but he stayed with the organization on the practice squad. With Philadelphia dealing with multiple running back injuries early this season, Steele then received an opportunity in Week 5.

Before the team played in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles signed Steele to their active roster. He played in both Week 5 versus the Jaguars and Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers.

Steele played his three offensive snaps versus the Panthers. He lined up for nine special teams snaps in that game as well. Steele played 20 special teams snaps in his Eagles debut against the Jaguars.

Philadelphia waived Steele with his shoulder injury on October 20.

Steele began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He received a significant offensive opportunity in Kansas City during his rookie season in 2024, playing 201 offensive snaps in 17 regular season games. He ran for 183 yards on 56 attempts and caught seven passes for 26 yards.

Ironically, Steele ended his rookie career with a Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

Last year, the Chiefs waived Steele at the end of August as part of their final roster cuts. But he returned to Kansas City on the practice squad. Steele didn’t make any appearances during the 2025 campaign.

The Eagles signed Steele to a reserves contract in January after their playoff exit.