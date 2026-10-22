If the Philadelphia Eagles can’t turn their season around in 2026, it might be time for the General Manager, Howie Roseman, to start thinking about selling at the NFL trade deadline.

If the Eagles take that stance, it could lead to some key names moving on. In Pro Football Focus’s latest roundup of bold mock trades, one of the proposals suggested Cooper DeJean going to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs Proposed To Pursue Trade For Eagles’ 23-Year-Old Defensive Star

DeJean’s struggles this season have been well-documented.

While the Eagles’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is confident that DeJean is still having a strong season, despite his tackling issues, the veteran cornerback’s camp is going to want to start talking about an extension soon. That’s where the situation gets shaky.

Before the 2026 NFL season, it seemed inevitable that DeJean would get a notable deal with the Eagles, alongside the cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

But DeJean’s start to the season has complicated the situation. Mitchell is still worthy of a massive extension, but DeJean still has something to prove. PFF wonders if Howie Roseman could have a trick up his sleeve to pull off a stunner.

“DeJean was considered one of the NFL’s best defensive backs over his first two seasons, and Philadelphia presumably won’t give up on the 23-year-old anytime soon. But given his decline and looming new contract, he’s a player that Roseman might ostensibly try to move instead of paying this offseason — especially given the Eagles’ extensions this past offseason and next spring/summer,” Bradley Locker wrote.

“Could Kansas City pull the trigger, boosting its secondary via a player that hauled in a pick six against the franchise in Super Bowl 59 fewer than two years ago?”

The Eagles Would Need A Big Return

Down year for DeJean? Sure, but it’s too early to say he’s regressing. For what it’s worth, Fangio made sure to remind DeJean’s critics that the veteran cornerback dealt with a stinger earlier in the season. The veteran coordinator wonders if DeJean’s struggles are a result of that setback looming.

In order to get the Eagles to cut ties with the 2025 All-Pro in year three, they’ll need a big return. Not only did the Eagles initially invest a second-round pick in DeJean, but he has been one of the best nickel corners in the game since 2024.

DeJean has 167 total tackles, 25 pass deflections, and three interceptions throughout his career in 36 games. If the Chiefs want him, consider it a pipe dream.