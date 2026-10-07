This week, the Philadelphia Eagles found out that their star right tackle, Lane Johnson, was going to retire early.

After hearing the news, brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce addressed the decision on their New Heights show.

Unlike Jason, Travis never played with Johnson. Spending his entire career playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce only saw him a handful of times throughout the years.

Still, the superstar tight end has known Johnson–and heard plenty about him. Unsurprisingly, Travis Kelce had nothing but positive things to say about the All-Pro.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Reacts To Lane Johnson’s Retirement From Eagles

“Who he is as a teammate has stood true,” Kelce said.

“Everybody that’s ever been in that f****** Eagles building has said nothing but amazing things about the guy. The times that I’ve been able to be around him, it feels like he is a brother of, you know, an extension of the family, man. He’s just one of those guys, and playing this game for a long time we kind of came in together back in 2013. I remember being at the combine and saying what’s up to him and meeting him there and to see him go to Philly, where he’s now your teammate, and just how his career unfolded and being one of the best to ever do it.”

Lane Johnson’s Eagles Career

Being one of the best to ever do it is no understatement.

While Johnson often complained about a lack of accolades and shockingly low rankings at times, he still leaves the game with a decorated resume.

In 2017 and 2022, Johnson was a First-Team All-Pro. He was a Second-Team All-Pro on three occasions in 2021, 2023, and 2024. Johnson was named a Pro Bowler six times. As for his team accomplishments, he is one of a few Eagles players with two Super Bowl rings.

Many consider Johnson a future Hall of Famer. If not that–he is certainly going to be in the Eagles Hall of Fame sometime soon.