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Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Reacts To Lane Johnson’s Retirement From Eagles

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 04: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

This week, the Philadelphia Eagles found out that their star right tackle, Lane Johnson, was going to retire early.

After hearing the news, brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce addressed the decision on their New Heights show.

Lane Johnson
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

Unlike Jason, Travis never played with Johnson. Spending his entire career playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce only saw him a handful of times throughout the years.

Still, the superstar tight end has known Johnson–and heard plenty about him. Unsurprisingly, Travis Kelce had nothing but positive things to say about the All-Pro.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Reacts To Lane Johnson’s Retirement From Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs v Miami Dolphins
GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 27: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown reception against Chris Johnson #3 and Michael Taaffe #16 of the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Alie Skowronski/Getty Images)

“Who he is as a teammate has stood true,” Kelce said.

“Everybody that’s ever been in that f****** Eagles building has said nothing but amazing things about the guy. The times that I’ve been able to be around him, it feels like he is a brother of, you know, an extension of the family, man. He’s just one of those guys, and playing this game for a long time we kind of came in together back in 2013. I remember being at the combine and saying what’s up to him and meeting him there and to see him go to Philly, where he’s now your teammate, and just how his career unfolded and being one of the best to ever do it.”

Lane Johnson’s Eagles Career

NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 21: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks to the locker room against the New York Giants during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Being one of the best to ever do it is no understatement.

While Johnson often complained about a lack of accolades and shockingly low rankings at times, he still leaves the game with a decorated resume.

New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 21: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints 40-29 at Lincoln Financial Field on November 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

In 2017 and 2022, Johnson was a First-Team All-Pro. He was a Second-Team All-Pro on three occasions in 2021, 2023, and 2024. Johnson was named a Pro Bowler six times. As for his team accomplishments, he is one of a few Eagles players with two Super Bowl rings.

Many consider Johnson a future Hall of Famer. If not that–he is certainly going to be in the Eagles Hall of Fame sometime soon.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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