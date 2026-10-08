Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Eagles Star Shares Important Message After Lane Johnson Retirement

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 12: Lane Johnson #65 and Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles take a selfie after the game against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When Lane Johnson made the surprising decision to retire from the NFL, many current and former players showed their support for the Philadelphia Eagles legend.

Among those who sent a message was the ex-Eagles safety, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Philadelphia Eagles Media Availability & Practice
GettyMETAIRIE, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 5: Offensive tackle Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in a team practice ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center located at New Orleans Saints headquarters on February 5, 2025 in Metairie, Louisiana. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

Always outspoken, Gardner-Johnson took to social media to send an important message to his 216k followers just before he shared a post about Johnson.

“Mental health is serious, trust me this game takes a toll!” Gardner-Johnson wrote on X. “Be there for us instead of mock us!”

Shortly after, he directed one right at Johnson.

“LOVE YOUR CHAMP !!! 🫡”

Lane Johnson Leaves The Eagles After A Legendary Run

Philadelphia Eagles Tuesday Media Availability
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 4: Offensive tackle Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles answers questions during the team’s Tuesday media availability ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel on February 4, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

Johnson went through plenty of ups and downs as a member of the Eagles, and he was open about it every step of the way.

The veteran right tackle was a dominant presence up front for the Eagles, but he was also outspoken about his battles off the field with mental health.

Johnson was away from the Eagles for a chunk of training camp due to personal reasons. When he returned, he confirmed that the 2026 NFL season would be his final. Heading into Week 4, Johnson changed course.

The veteran tackle was ruled out against the Los Angeles Rams due to personal reasons. A few days later, he announced that it was time to step away officially.

Gardner-Johnson Shares A Moment With Johnson

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Having two stints with the Eagles throughout his NFL career, Gardner-Johnson played with the All-Pro tackle throughout some of the Eagles’ most successful years.

In 2022, Gardner-Johnson landed with the Eagles via trade. That year, the Eagles were the NFC Champions, but came up short in the Super Bowl.

Although he left for the Detroit Lions in free agency, Gardner-Johnson was back in 2024, and helped the Eagles return to the Super Bowl to win their second in franchise history. Since then, Gardner-Johnson has played in Houston and Chicago, and now competes for the Buffalo Bills.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments