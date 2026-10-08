Ex-Eagles Star Shares Important Message After Lane Johnson Retirement

When Lane Johnson made the surprising decision to retire from the NFL, many current and former players showed their support for the Philadelphia Eagles legend.

Among those who sent a message was the ex-Eagles safety, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Always outspoken, Gardner-Johnson took to social media to send an important message to his 216k followers just before he shared a post about Johnson.

“Mental health is serious, trust me this game takes a toll!” Gardner-Johnson wrote on X. “Be there for us instead of mock us!”

Shortly after, he directed one right at Johnson.

“LOVE YOUR CHAMP !!! 🫡”

Lane Johnson Leaves The Eagles After A Legendary Run

Johnson went through plenty of ups and downs as a member of the Eagles, and he was open about it every step of the way.

The veteran right tackle was a dominant presence up front for the Eagles, but he was also outspoken about his battles off the field with mental health.

Johnson was away from the Eagles for a chunk of training camp due to personal reasons. When he returned, he confirmed that the 2026 NFL season would be his final. Heading into Week 4, Johnson changed course.

The veteran tackle was ruled out against the Los Angeles Rams due to personal reasons. A few days later, he announced that it was time to step away officially.

Gardner-Johnson Shares A Moment With Johnson

Having two stints with the Eagles throughout his NFL career, Gardner-Johnson played with the All-Pro tackle throughout some of the Eagles’ most successful years.

In 2022, Gardner-Johnson landed with the Eagles via trade. That year, the Eagles were the NFC Champions, but came up short in the Super Bowl.

Although he left for the Detroit Lions in free agency, Gardner-Johnson was back in 2024, and helped the Eagles return to the Super Bowl to win their second in franchise history. Since then, Gardner-Johnson has played in Houston and Chicago, and now competes for the Buffalo Bills.