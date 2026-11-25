Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a tell-all on air at ESPN on Wednesday afternoon.

On the morning after he was informed the Steelers were benching him, Rodgers reportedly decided to skip a team meeting and joined the Pat McAfee Show to expose the details behind his relationship with Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy.

At the end of the conversation, Rodgers made it clear that the “ship has sailed” in Pittsburgh. Rodgers is not going to be a part of the team moving forward. The next step could be Pittsburgh cutting ties with the quarterback officially.

If that’s the case, should the Eagles jump on the opportunity to sign Rodgers for their final stretch of the 2026 NFL season?

Why The Eagles Could Use Help

Philadelphia is down to its third-string quarterback.

Jalen Hurts is out with blood clots, and Tanner McKee simply hasn’t won over the coaching staff. He lost the QB2 battle against Andy Dalton in the summer, then went 0-3, playing his way to the bench.

Joe Milton has been under center for the Eagles and has been serviceable in his first two starts, going 1-1, most recently beating the Steelers. But Milton lacks experience and spent a chunk of the season as a practice squad prospect.

The same questions that some reporters and fans had about Daniel Jones could pop up for Aaron Rodgers as well.

Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be The Answer

It was said weeks ago that the Eagles believed they still had a slim chance to make it out of the NFC East before the trade deadline.

Getting a quarterback with plenty of experience could help out if guys like Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith are healthy. Plus, the Eagles’ defense is getting back to its elite status.

But Rodgers won’t be the answer. His accuracy has dipped to 60.9% this season. He has thrown for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Before facing the Eagles in Week 11, Rodgers and the Packers were 6-3. Promising, but not really threatening.

Clearly, the issues in Pittsburgh go beyond Rodgers, but a team like the Eagles isn’t going to look at the aftermath and think they have to get that guy in the building. Philly is no stranger to the drama, but that’s the last kind of personality they need during a time like this.

While the Eagles might be thinking about trying to win out, they have a higher chance of simply missing the playoffs this year. The priority should be seeing what they have in guys that normally wouldn’t get a chance to play as much if they were contending.

For quarterback, specifically, the Eagles could see if there’s something in Milton that could make him a long-term backup. Bringing in Rodgers would just keep the Eagles from finding their answer.