The Philadelphia Eagles finally managed to get themselves back in the win column in Week 11 with an upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. While not much has gone right for the Eagles this year, they controlled this game from the opening kickoff. The Steelers tried to put together a late rally, but it wasn’t enough to get them over the hump in this one.

Even with this win, though, Philadelphia had a new batch of injury issues pop up in this game. One of those new situations involved All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who was forced out of the game late due to injury. Mitchell was quickly ruled out of the game, which seemingly didn’t bode well for his injury status, but he has managed to get himself cleared to play on Thanksgiving Day for the Eagles.

Quinyon Mitchell Good to Go for the Eagles in Week 12

This is only Mitchell’s third season in the NFL, but he has already managed to establish himself as one of the premier cornerbacks the game of football has to offer. After earning a second-place finish in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race in 2024, Mitchell racked up Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team honors last year.

Not much has gone right for the Eagles this year, but Mitchell’s continued excellence on the boundary has been a bright spot for the team. Through 10 games, Mitchell has 41 tackles, one interception, and 11 pass breakups to his name. More importantly, though, opposing quarterbacks are posting a quarterback rating of 66.3 on passes where he is the closest defender, which is right in line with what he was able to do last season.

Mitchell helped shut down Pittsburgh’s passing attack last week before he suffered a hamstring injury. The fact that Mitchell was quickly ruled out of the game was worrying, but he’s managed to practice this week and give himself a shot at playing on Thursday. After practicing fully on Wednesday, Mitchell is entering this game without an injury designation, which is a surprising development when considering where things were heading after his Week 11 departure.

Eagles Looking to Hand Cowboys a Demoralizing Defeat

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 19: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

At this point, the Eagles don’t have much left to play for, but several of their star players, such as Mitchell, are doing whatever they can to get on the field as much as possible. Head coach Nick Sirianni certainly hasn’t been perfect as Philadelphia’s head coach, but that is a testament to the culture he has helped build in Philly.

Mitchell will have his hands full in Week 12, as a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys will present him with a pair of tough assignments against CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Throughout his career, there are few wide receivers who have managed to get the best of Mitchell, and now that he is good to go, he is going to have to turn in another strong outing if the Eagles want any shot at picking up their second straight upset win.