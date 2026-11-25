The Philadelphia Eagles struck gold on back-to-back picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, landing Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in the 1st round and Iowa slot cornerback Cooper DeJean in the 2nd round—two players who became rookie starters on the way to a Super Bowl win and earned NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections in 2025.

Things have changed drastically in 2026 for both players and for the Eagles as a whole, which could lead to some even bigger changes in 2027.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay put DeJean at the top of his list of NFL veterans who could use a “change of scenery” with a trade in 2027, targeting the Buffalo Bills as the prime target.

The Bills are off to a 9-1 start but have a clear weakness in their secondary — something they tried to address with a trade for Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker on November 10, but will have to address in their long-term plans at some point.

“If Buffalo comes up short in the playoffs yet again, general manager Brandon Beane will have to make a splash on the trade market to fix things,” Kay wrote on November 25. “Cooper DeJean should be atop Beane’s wish list, as the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback has potential to be an impact talent in Buffalo’s secondary. He also happens to be in need of a change of scenery after suffering a severe regression in Year 3 of his NFL career.” Cooper DeJean Takes Huge Step Back in 2026 DeJean established himself as arguably the NFL’s top slot cornerback over his first two seasons — he gave up just one touchdown in coverage in his first 32 regular-season games — and had a signature play in a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX with a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown off 3-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes in the first half. Most of that good will has come undone in 2026 — DeJean has given up four touchdowns in coverage in the first 10 regular-season games as the Eagles have stumbled to a 3-7 start. He’s also struggled playing multiple positions, where he’s been categorized as much at strong safety as a slot cornerback. Pro Football Focus has DeJean with a 53.9 overall grade so far, ranking him 80th out of 100 eligible players at his position.