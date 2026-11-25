If the Philadelphia Eagles need bulletin board material for their Thanksgiving Thursday game against the Dallas Cowboys, then CeeDee Lamb gave them a message they need to hear.

With Lamb heading into a game to face one of the top cornerbacks in the league (Quinyon Mitchell), the veteran wideout made it clear that he’s not worried about the caliber of his opponent.

“I don’t really face any challenges, to be honest,” Lamb told reporters.

While the star wide receiver made it clear that he felt Mitchell is a great player, the Cowboys’ pass-catcher is just so much more confident in his skill set.

CeeDee Lamb vs Eagles

The Eagles have faced CeeDee Lamb 12 times since he’s been in the NFL.

Earlier this season, Lamb was targeted 12 times against the Eagles. He caught five of those passes.

The Cowboys landed two touchdowns from Lamb in that first outing, which resulted in a comfortable win for the Cowboys.

At the time, the Eagles were struggling all around. While the offense has consistently struggled this season, the defense has bounced back in recent showings. They have a tough challenge against Lamb and a high-powered Dallas offense on Thursday.

This season, Lamb is already up to over 1,000 yards. He was targeted 133 times, and has caught 88 passes, which leads the NFL.

The Cowboys’ star has delivered 1,108 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.