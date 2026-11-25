Another injury scare for Saquon Barkley won’t result in a missed game this week between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, the Eagles’ practice report listed Saquon Barkley as a full participant. He is on pace to play on Thursday.

Getty Saquon Barkley logged a full participation at practice for the Eagles amid his battle with a neck injury

While Barkley has been playing through setbacks, he started dealing with another injury during the second half of the victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After the game, Barkley made a straightforward admission about his health. He told reporters that he won’t be 100% before the season ends. Every week, he’s playing his setbacks, which include hamstring and back issues.

As for the setback he suffered last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Barkley didn’t have anything to say about it. He kept it under wraps. However, his injury report designation states he’s dealing with a neck issue, plus an illness.

Still, Barkley won’t miss the game.

Saquon Barkley’s Season With The Eagles

Getty Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

It’s simply been a down year for Barkley.

He played through the first three weeks of action, but suffered an injury during the fourth game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Barkley missed two games before taking the field against the Cowboys in Week 7. He rushed for 62 yards (seven carries) and one touchdown against the Cowboys. Over the next three weeks, Barkley’s snaps and carries increased.

Last week, Barkley had 75 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This season, Barkley has totaled 371 yards with 86 carries. He has scored all four of his touchdowns over the past four weeks.