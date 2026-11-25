The Philadelphia Eagles went in a different direction with their offensive line depth for Week 12.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Eagles waived center Jake Majors from the active roster. That created room for the team to add linebacker Chance Campbell from the practice squad.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds, Majors is in his second NFL season. The center made his NFL debut with the Eagles in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Majors also played in Week 6 versus the Carolina Panthers. In both games, Majors played every offensive snaps for Philadelphia.

Campbell has appeared in one contest for the Eagles this season. He played in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears as a practice squad elevation.

Eagles Release Center Jake Majors

Majors began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. Part of why he went unselected in 2025 was his lack of versatility.

But NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein was still complimentary of Majors as a prospect last spring.

“Majors is a short-armed, center-only prospect. He’s technically sound and plays with poise and control,” wrote Zierlein. “He’s athletic enough to lead the charge around the corner and can get into the second level.

“He has neutralizing core strength but that won’t mean much against NFL two-gappers who can strike and control him when singled up. He’s a coach’s dream with a high football IQ and operational toughness. He punches with inside hands and a well-balanced base to immediately stall early bull-rush tries.

“Majors is smart, tough and reliable with the potential to eventually become a starter.”