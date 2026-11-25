The Pittsburgh Steelers were a difficult matchup for the Philadelphia Eagles on paper. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers were entering Week 11 coming off a tough loss, but still 6-3 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were 2-7, holding the league’s longest-active losing streak. Plus, the Eagles just made a blockbuster trade on defense, so they were going to miss a major presence up front on their defensive line.

Despite the circumstances, the Eagles turned in one of their top performances of the year. It ended up breaking the Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers stretch.

The Eagles Forced The Steelers Into A Big Decision

After the Eagles defeated the Steelers 19-16, Pittsburgh head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Rodgers’ status as their starter.

The head coach made it clear that they weren’t making any changes on the quarterback front. But like the Eagles, the Steelers’ words at the top of a new week didn’t mean anything. On Tuesday (November 24), the Steelers decided to bench Rodgers.

The veteran quarterback has been struggling, but so has his protection. Based on a quote from McCarthy on Tuesday, it’s clear that the Eagles’ pass rush contributed to their recent struggles.

“You really have to start at the line of scrimmage,” McCarthy told reporters, regarding the passing game struggles after Week 11. “Protection is a very important part of the passing game. I think the number of pressure and hits was close to 20. So, that’s a difficult landscape to perform.”

Again, the Eagles didn’t miss Jordan Davis this week. Not on Sunday against the Steelers, at least. Byron Young was one of the rotational replacements, and he totaled four tackles and two sacks. Gabe Hall was also called up, and he dialed up a tackle and a sack.

Rodgers threw the ball 44 times on Sunday. He completed 30 passes for 227 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. The superstar QB was sacked five times.

Between getting plenty of pressure on Rodgers and frustrating DK Metcalf to the point where he had to leave the game after one catch for just two yards, the Eagles’ defense had a spectacular performance against a Pittsburgh team that continues to be frustrated and searching for answers.

They are now hoping that benching Rodgers is the first step towards getting back on track.