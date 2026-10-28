The Dallas Cowboys waltzed into Lincoln Financial Field and took care of business with a convincing 38-21 win on Monday Night Football.

The Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott put together an efficient night, completing 15 of his 27 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

At this stage of the season, Eagles fans are lacking confidence in their team, but they didn’t let up on Monday, as the underdog Eagles hoped to pull off an upset against their NFC East rival.

Prescott felt the “Brotherly Love” and complimented the environment on Monday.

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Shares True Thoughts On Eagles Fans

“I heard a lot of trash talk. I heard a lot of comments. You know, some funny, some were up to par with probably a lot of what everybody else says,” Prescott told reporters after the game.

“It’s just a great environment. I joked or was mentioning to the quarterbacks, just being from the SEC, right? Like, this feels like that environment. These people love football. They’re going to let you know how they feel. They love their team, and they hate anybody that’s playing them, particularly us and any rivals. And so I just think that makes it fun. Played here year after year, so it’s a lot of familiarity with it, and just a great environment. Love being here.”

Cowboys Took Care Of Business

The Dallas Cowboys got a leg up on the Eagles in the race for the NFC East.

The New York Giants are still in the lead, but the division remains open seven weeks into the season.

Next month, the Eagles and the Cowboys will meet for the second and final time, but it will be in Texas territory. By that time, the Eagles will know a lot more about themselves.

The environment still might be strong these days, but the 2-5 record suggests the Eagles are losing control of the season quickly. They’ll be back on a primetime stage in Week 8, as they pay a visit to the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.