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Ex-Cowboys QB Troy Aikman Gets Real On Dallas’ Big Win vs Eagles

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 22: Troy Aikman looks on prior to the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Beating a struggling Philadelphia Eagles team doesn’t impress former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

While the ex-NFL star didn’t want to turn a win into a negative situation for his former team, Aikman couldn’t help but point to the reality of the situation regarding the Cowboys’ feel-good Monday Night Football victory over the Eagles.

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Javonte Williams #33 of the Dallas Cowboys is chased by Jonathan Greenard #52 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Dallas has every right to feel positive after taking down a division rival with a score of 38-21 on the road under the primetime spotlight.

But Aikman makes it clear he’s not buying the newfound hype around the 2026 Cowboys.

Ex-Cowboys QB Troy Aikman Gets Real On Dallas’ Big Win vs Eagles

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“Not really,” Aikman said, when asked if the win changes his view on Dallas.

“And I don’t mean that as a negative… This is a beat-up Philadelphia team. To come in here and win tonight, I mean, let’s not get carried away. They kind of did what you expected them to do. I did think the Eagles defensively would put up more of a fight than what they did.”

Ultimately, Aikman believes that the Cowboys handled business as they were expected to. The offensive performance was impressive, considering the Eagles’ defense has been clicking over the past few weeks, but Monday’s results were more telling for the Eagles, than the Cowboys.

The Eagles Got A Reality Check

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The NFC East doesn’t look strong in 2026.

The New York Giants have posted a shocking 4-2 record, but they aren’t viewed as contenders. The Cowboys snapped their losing streak to advance to 3-4.

Monday’s loss was the fifth in a row for the 2-5 Eagles, while the Washington Commanders are 1-4-1 on the year.

Many rumors have suggested that the Eagles are still confident in their chances of possibly making a late-season run for the NFC East title, which would push them into the playoffs. Monday’s game was a reminder that they aren’t competitive enough for postseason ball at the moment.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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