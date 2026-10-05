Four weeks into the 2026 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ chances of winning the NFC East again are entering doubtful territory.

Of course, any take at this stage of the year can be seen as a borderline overreaction no matter what, but CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles believes that the Dallas Cowboys dethroning the Eagles is a reality, based on what was seen through the first few weeks.

Dallas Cowboys Predicted To Snatch Eagles’ NFC East Crown After Week 4

“This is a game the Cowboys needed to win, and they found a way to do so. Looking around the division, the Eagles’ offense remains a mess, the Giants are 3-1 but not likely to threaten with Jameis Winston under center, and the Commanders are in a world of trouble,” Pereles explained.

“Simply put, Dallas, with a defense that should only improve and an offense that can go toe-to-toe with any, should win this division. If it can’t, there should be major questions from the top down … again.”

After falling short against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 to fall to 1-2 on the year, the Cowboys engaged in a tight battle against the Houston Texans on the road.

Dallas came away with a 34-30 victory. This isn’t last year’s Texans. The Cowboys’ win over Houston sent them to a 0-4 start. But in this case, the opponent doesn’t seem to matter. The Cowboys’ stock rises, while the Eagles’ falls, and the Giants stay on fraud watch.

What Can The Eagles Do To Change The Narrative?

Win convincingly against a strong opponent.

The Eagles have two wins this year. The first was over a Jayden Daniels-led Washington Commanders team. The second was against the Tennessee Titans. Neither opponent looks like a playoff contender so far.

When the Eagles ran into the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams, they gave viewers two versions of a bad way to lose. The first was a disappointing blowout against a third-string quarterback. The second was a total choke job at home.

Week 5 is a good opportunity for the Eagles to shift the narrative if they are up for the challenge. In London, the Eagles will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold a 3-1 record for the year.

With a win against Jacksonville, they can improve their status as NFC East favorites. For the time being, the Cowboys are snatching their crown.