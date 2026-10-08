Are the Philadelphia Eagles ready to admit they might be trade deadline sellers in 2026? Probably not… yet.

But soon, there might come a point where the Eagles would be wise to take a different direction and form a retool before it’s too late.

In the event the Eagles decide to pivot to seller mode, one of their offensive stars could hit the block: Dallas Goedert.

Eagles’ 8-Year NFL Star Tabbed As Possible Trade Candidate

The Eagles will have a handful of veteran players who carry plenty of “win-now” value for contenders.

Goedert is certainly a difference-maker on offense when healthy. While he’s not the strongest blocker, he is an excellent pass-catcher who is one of the rare home-run threats in the league at the position.

As Nick Faria of Eagles On SI states, Goedert’s personal preference could make him a moving candidate.

“Goedert is on an expiring deal and could be looking for a chance to win another Super Bowl. With other contending offenses in need of tight end help, the Eagles could get quality draft compensation for one of the more complete tight ends in the league,” Faria wrote.

The Eagles haven’t broken the bank on Goedert in recent seasons, but they’ve kept him around as a reliable and familiar target for Jalen Hurts, at the quarterback’s request.

At the moment, Goedert is recovering from a knee injury. It’s not expected to keep him off the field for much longer.

In Week 1, Goedert caught four passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns with the Eagles. In Week 2, he went down in the first half. Clearly, there is still a ton of value there when healthy.

Just last season, Goedert appeared in 15 games and caught 60 passes for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns. As On SI recalls, the Eagles parted ways with their homegrown tight end Zach Ertz in 2021 to give him a better chance to compete amid a down year. Perhaps the Eagles will do that for Goedert if the season goes off the rails.