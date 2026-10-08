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5-Year NFL RB Gets Confident Statement From Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

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Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 4: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 4, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In the backfield, the Philadelphia Eagles are lacking depth heading into Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During their Week 4 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles went down two running backs. Saquon Barkley is on a week-to-week basis, while Tank Bigsby is guaranteed to miss at least four games.

With Barkley missing Wednesday’s practice, the Eagles are trending towards playing without him in London. Will Shipley was No. 3 on the depth chart, which could move him to No. 1, but the Eagles’ decision to elevate Dameon Pierce on Wednesday gives them more depth and another option.

5-Year NFL RB Gets Confident Statement From Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 24: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans hands the ball to Dameon Pierce #31 during the first quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media on Wednesday, and spoke on the decision to elevate Pierce over multiple running backs on the practice squad.

The fifth-year NFL running back landed a confident statement from the Super Bowl-winning head coach.

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans carries the ball against Odafe Oweh #99 of the Baltimore Ravens d1h at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“He’s an NFL starting running back,” Sirianni said, according to The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “Maybe wouldn’t have said that when he was on our practice squad publicly, because of the fear of losing him. But he’s an NFL starting running back …Excited for his opportunity.”

Of course, Sirianni is expected to keep his outlook positive to instill confidence in the guy they are bringing up, but he does bring more experience to the table compared to Shipley.

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Being in the NFL since 2022, Pierce has appeared in 43 NFL games. He was a starter for 20 of those games, logging 419 carries for a total of 1,684 yards.

While Pierce’s production with the Houston Texans regressed over time, he’ll get a chance to put that experience to work with the Eagles, barring any sudden changes.

If the backfield stays with Pierce and Shipley as the one-two punch, the workload probably won’t be lopsided. However, Sirianni’s comments suggest that Pierce could end up out-carrying Shipley, despite spending the first four weeks on the practice squad.

Time will ultimately tell, but the Eagles are moving forward confident in the addition of the 26-year-old veteran.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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