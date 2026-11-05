Gearing up for Week 9 against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles are getting prepared to make a big announcement: the team is expected to bench Tanner McKee in favor of Joe Milton.

It’s a move that many fans have been pounding the table for since Milton was added from the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad.

The Eagles gave McKee an opportunity to prove that he was the answer for the rest of the season, as Jalen Hurts sits on the IR. Unfortunately for the homegrown backup, he made it difficult for the Eagles to stick with him.

Shortly after the news broke, former Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay learned about it while sitting in front of CBS Sports cameras. The ex-Eagle dropped his thoughts.

Ex-Eagles Star Darius Slay Gives Thoughts On Joe Milton News

“I like it… I like it,” Slay stated.

“I think he fits the offense a little bit more better as a fact that you can scramble a little bit. And I know the kid has a real, real strong arm. I know right now the Eagles got a problem with getting the ball downfield with Tanner, but he got a strong arm. You know, I heard good things about him in the building, so we’ll go see what turns up, man. I’m excited. I can’t wait to see it. Life comes at you fast. Too fast. I wasn’t ready for that.”

Slay admitted that he was shocked about the decision. The former defensive star was convinced that McKee would get more time, especially since he showed promise in past seasons with better personnel around him.

It’s no secret that McKee was dealt a bad hand. The offensive line has gone through plenty of unexpected changes early on, while Saquon Barkley battles injuries, along with key pass-catching targets.

But as Slay states, life comes at you fast. There are only so many weeks to get it right in the NFL. It’s unclear if Milton will be the answer to the Eagles’ offensive problems, but it was clear that McKee was not. Therefore, the Eagles are going to see if the ex-Cowboy can help them snap their six-game losing streak.