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Ex-Eagles Star Darius Slay Gives Thoughts On Joe Milton News

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Philadelphia Eagles Media Availability & Practice
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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 6: Cornerback Darius Slay Jr. #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles answers questions during a media availability ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel on February 6, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

Gearing up for Week 9 against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles are getting prepared to make a big announcement: the team is expected to bench Tanner McKee in favor of Joe Milton.

It’s a move that many fans have been pounding the table for since Milton was added from the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad.

New Orleans Saints v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 28: Joe Milton III #10 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL Preseason 2026 gameat AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Eagles gave McKee an opportunity to prove that he was the answer for the rest of the season, as Jalen Hurts sits on the IR. Unfortunately for the homegrown backup, he made it difficult for the Eagles to stick with him.

Shortly after the news broke, former Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay learned about it while sitting in front of CBS Sports cameras. The ex-Eagle dropped his thoughts.

Ex-Eagles Star Darius Slay Gives Thoughts On Joe Milton News

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Darius Slay Jr. #2 after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“I like it… I like it,” Slay stated.

“I think he fits the offense a little bit more better as a fact that you can scramble a little bit. And I know the kid has a real, real strong arm. I know right now the Eagles got a problem with getting the ball downfield with Tanner, but he got a strong arm. You know, I heard good things about him in the building, so we’ll go see what turns up, man. I’m excited. I can’t wait to see it. Life comes at you fast. Too fast. I wasn’t ready for that.”

Tanner McKee
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee.

Slay admitted that he was shocked about the decision. The former defensive star was convinced that McKee would get more time, especially since he showed promise in past seasons with better personnel around him.

It’s no secret that McKee was dealt a bad hand. The offensive line has gone through plenty of unexpected changes early on, while Saquon Barkley battles injuries, along with key pass-catching targets.

But as Slay states, life comes at you fast. There are only so many weeks to get it right in the NFL. It’s unclear if Milton will be the answer to the Eagles’ offensive problems, but it was clear that McKee was not. Therefore, the Eagles are going to see if the ex-Cowboy can help them snap their six-game losing streak.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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