Eagles Announce 14-Tackle Ex-Jets Castoff Signing to Practice Squad

As Week 6 practice gets underway, the Philadelphia Eagles have officially moved on from the London fiasco against the Jacksonville Jaguars and are laser-focused on the Carolina Panthers.

The Eagles enter the week at 2-3 and hope to get some help on the roster. They have plenty of injuries, and most of those players are expected back for the Panthers game.

Help appears to be on the way for the Eagles as they try to save the season. A new addition to the roster might help with the team’s depth.

Philadelphia Eagles Add New Face to Practice Squad

The team announced several moves, including opening the practice window for four of their players. They also pulled off an under-the-radar signing to the practice squad as well.

“We have opened the practice windows of the following players: DB Jakorian Bennett, TE Grant Calcaterra, G Landon Dickerson, and TE Eli Stowers. We are also signing DB Dean Clark to the Practice Squad.”

Dean started two of 12 games for the New York Jets last year as an undrafted free agent. He finished with 14 tackles.

Eagles Add Help in the Secondary After Key Injuries

The Eagles have been feeling it with secondary injuries over the last couple of weeks. Marcus Epps has missed two games with an injury, and Michael Carter II was knocked out of the Jaguars game.

Currently, Andrew Mukuba and Kenny Moore II are the only healthy safeties on the active roster. Cooper DeJean occasionally moves from nickel corner to safety.

Depending on how serious Carter and Epps’ injuries are heading into the week, Dean might need to move up to the active roster to give them another safety. Dean has starting experience and knows Carter from their short time together in New York last year, so there is some familiarity there.

The Eagles will need all the help they can get after the laundry list of injuries that have piled up. Philly is at least getting healthier, but they are still far from 100%.

Carolina is next on the schedule, and it has one of the NFL’s top passing attacks. Bryce Young has been playing the best football of his career, making it harder for the banged-up secondary.

Moore is less than a month into his time at safety with the Eagles, but he could start this week. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio praised him this week for playing there with little experience at safety.

Depending on how things go this week, the Eagles could have their hands full with the Panthers. They need Epps or Carter, or both, to return. Otherwise, Dean might be called up as a backup on Sunday.