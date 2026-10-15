Ex-Eagles 1,331-Yard Castoff Signs With Lions: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with all kinds of issues right now, and some of their former players have tried to land on their feet elsewhere.

Philly announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers with a blood clot. That means the Eagles could be without Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and DeVonta Smith on offense against the Panthers.

While the Eagles are going through it, some former players are finding ways back to the NFL. A familiar face is landing with the Detroit Lions.

Former Philadelphia Eagles WR Signs With Detroit Lions

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Lions will sign a former Eagles receiver and return specialist. Pelissero shared the details of the move.

“Veteran WR DeAndre Carter is signing with the Lions practice squad, per source. An experienced return man.”

Carter was an undrafted rookie in 2018 when he first joined the Baltimore Ravens, but he eventually made his way to the Eagles. He played in seven games, catching 2 passes for 21 yards. Carter was more known as a return specialist, though, with 10 punt returns for 103 yards and 10 kickoff returns for 204 yards.

In his NFL career, Carter has played for seven teams. He has caught 117 passes for 1,331 yards and 6 touchdowns. Carter also has 1,508 punt return yards, 3,339 kickoff return yards, and 1 kickoff-return touchdown.

Former Eagles WR DeAndre Carter is Back in the NFL with the Lions

Carter was never a flashy player, but his speed has helped him stay in the league for a long time. He’s been a solid special teams player, which has kept him on rosters.

Carter will have a chance to make the Lions’ 53-man roster on special teams. His experience as a returner could work in his favor.

The Eagles could use help at receiver as Smith recovers from his hamstring injury. Hollywood Brown and Dontayvion Wicks are also dealing with injuries. Smith and Brown practiced on Thursday, but Wicks missed his first practice of the week.

Philly is overrun with injuries and is hoping they can get through this rough patch. Their depth is being tested, as they need their backups to step up for the remainder of the year.

It’s a long season, and 2-3 isn’t the end of the world. Having 24 players on the injury report and losing so many starters is tough, but we still have enough talent to fight through it.

The rest of the week will be interesting for the Eagles as they see how they respond to the adversity ahead. If they get through this, they can salvage the season and keep it from getting out of hand.