Eagles’ Defensive Star Gets Great News Before Jaguars Game

A little good news is needed for the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the team returned to practice on Friday before traveling to London ahead of their Week 5 action against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the veteran linebacker Zack Baun was released from the NFL concussion protocol.

Barring any setbacks, Baun is expected to play, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus.

Eagles Defense Gets An Upgrade

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles’ defense looked improved.

However, they started to get gassed in the fourth quarter, causing the Rams to mount a comeback and eventually win, as the Eagles’ offense also struggled.

When the Eagles released their official practice injury report on Thursday, Marcus Epps and Jonathan Greenard were the two defensive players who did not participate.

Baun was limited alongside Jihaad Campbell. The veteran cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was a full participant after he injured his knee against the Rams. Clearly, he is on pace to play, along with Baun.

Zack Baun’s Season So Far

The 29-year-old linebacker appeared in the first three games of the season for the Eagles.

During that span, he totaled 25 tackles, with four going for a loss. He also deflected three passes.

Over the past two seasons, Baun has been a critical piece to the Eagles’ defense, and that remains the case this season. While Jeremiah Trotter Jr. showed promise on Sunday, Baun’s return will be a nice boost for the Eagles.