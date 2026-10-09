Hi, Subscriber

Eagles’ Defensive Star Gets Great News Before Jaguars Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Zack Baun #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

A little good news is needed for the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the team returned to practice on Friday before traveling to London ahead of their Week 5 action against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the veteran linebacker Zack Baun was released from the NFL concussion protocol.

Barring any setbacks, Baun is expected to play, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus. 

Eagles Defense Gets An Upgrade

Las Vegas Raiders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 14: Zack Baun #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball after an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles’ defense looked improved.

However, they started to get gassed in the fourth quarter, causing the Rams to mount a comeback and eventually win, as the Eagles’ offense also struggled.

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: Zack Baun #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after a turnover in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

When the Eagles released their official practice injury report on Thursday, Marcus Epps and Jonathan Greenard were the two defensive players who did not participate.

Baun was limited alongside Jihaad Campbell. The veteran cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was a full participant after he injured his knee against the Rams. Clearly, he is on pace to play, along with Baun.

Zack Baun’s Season So Far

Las Vegas Raiders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 14: Zack Baun #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after catching an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old linebacker appeared in the first three games of the season for the Eagles.

During that span, he totaled 25 tackles, with four going for a loss. He also deflected three passes.

Over the past two seasons, Baun has been a critical piece to the Eagles’ defense, and that remains the case this season. While Jeremiah Trotter Jr. showed promise on Sunday, Baun’s return will be a nice boost for the Eagles.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments