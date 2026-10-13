Throughout the 2025 NFL season, the lack of running from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts generated a lot of questions.

With Hurts being one of the better dual-threat QBs in the league, it seemed like his lack of a ground game created more harm for the Eagles’ offense.

With Sean Mannion taking over as offensive coordinator in 2026, there was a vow to get Hurts more opportunities in the ground game. The star quarterback had a handful of impressive runs through the first couple of weeks.

When the Eagles took on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hurts rushed for a season-low two attempts. One might wonder if a minor calf injury limited him throughout the Week 5 loss against the Jags.

However, the Eagles suggest that’s not the case.

Eagles Deny Jalen Hurts’ Injury As Reason Behind Lack Of Running

Speaking with local reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Sean Mannion was asked about the lack of running from Hurts in Sunday’s game.

“Sean Mannion just said he didn’t think the calf injury limited Jalen Hurts,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported on X.

“So there’s that. He said this week called for more passing, which partially explained why the Eagles QB had only two runs.”

The second part certainly rings true. Week 2 was Hurts’ season-high for passing, when he attempted 37 passes against the Tennessee Titans.

Against Jacksonville, Hurts threw 40 times. He completed 21 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown.

While the lack of running remains a concern for the Eagles offense, there is a bright side to Mannion’s reveal on Tuesday; Jalen Hurts’ setback doesn’t seem to be a big deal at all. As the Eagles prepare for the Carolina Panthers, Hurts and the offense are still looking to find a rhythm as they hope to climb out of a three-game losing streak.