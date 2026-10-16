DeVonta Smith Gives 4-Word Injury Update About Playing Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are preparing to take on a Philadelphia Eagles team that is ravaged by injuries at the moment.

Jalen Hurts has already been confirmed out for the Week 6 showdown, putting Tanner McKee in the role as the Eagles’ starting QB.

And then both Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith are battling hamstring injuries.

Barkley seems less likely to play than Smith.

The wide receiver Smith spoke to reporters on Friday to give a bit of an update on what he’s dealing with.

DeVonta Smith Gives 4-Word Injury Update

Smith admitted to reporters that he has already played through the injury a bit this season.

But each of the last two weeks, he has had to sit out.

That sets up a tough decision this week, and when Smith was asked if he would play against Carolina, he gave a four-word answer:

“Up to the doctors.”

The implication is that Smith feels like he can play, but the team medical staff needs to ensure that nothing bad can come of Smith playing.

DeVonta Smith said he tweaked his hamstring against the Titans and played through it against the Bears. Smith on if he will play against the Panthers: “Up to the doctors.” — Cayden Steele (@cayden_steele19) October 16, 2026

Smith is the unquestioned No. 1 WR for the Eagles, and so if Philly doesn’t have him, the task of a beat-up Panthers secondary for slowing down the Philadelphia passing game gets easier.

Who Will Play WR for Eagles vs. Panthers?

If Smith is out, the Panthers will have to be prepared for a number of different possibilities — just because the Eagles will mix and match WR roles to fit the situation at hand.

Dontayvion Wicks becomes the de facto No. 1 WR. He’s new to Philly this season after a trade from the Green Bay Packers.

The first-round rookie Makai Lemon will be out there, too, and he’s a dangerous playmaker.

Darius Cooper is the big target of the bunch, the guy the Panthers have to be wary of in the red zone.

Beyond that trio, the Eagles also have possession receiver Elijah Moore and a guy used mostly in the return game, Britain Covey.

Smith does seem to have left the door open to play, or he has at least removed responsibility from himself if he doesn’t.

The Panthers are going to face a shorthanded Eagles team either way. But if Smith is out, too, the pendulum shifts even more in Carolina’s favor.