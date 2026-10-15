Eagles’ DeVonta Smith Gets Another Injury Concern To Worry About

Injuries are still stacking up for the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran wide receiver DeVonta Smith is still among the large group of players battling a setback.

However, Smith’s hamstring is now just one of two issues. When the Eagles held their first practice session for Week 6 on Wednesday, Smith had another injury designation on the report.

According to the Eagles, Smith is dealing with a toe injury in addition to his hamstring.

DeVonta Smith’s Injury Struggles This Season

The hamstring setback has been a problem all year so far.

Back in the summer, Smith missed practice action due to a hamstring injury. After missing the entire preseason, Smith a full-go for the Eagles’ first two weeks.

Ahead of Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Smith was limited in practice. Still, he suited up and played against the Bears.

Since then, Smith has been out. He missed each practice, along with the two games against the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When the Eagles held a session on Wednesday, Smith was seen on a separate field. While that suggested he might be a limited participant, the Eagles later confirmed that wasn’t the case. He was out of practice.

The next few days will be crucial. Getting Smith back could give the Eagles’ offense the proper boost it needs, but it’s clear that injuries continue to hamper the star wideout.

The Eagles are preparing for a matchup against the Carolina Panthers, which takes place at home on Sunday afternoon.

Smith’s status for the game remains up in the air early on in the week.