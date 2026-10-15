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Eagles’ DeVonta Smith Gets Another Injury Concern To Worry About

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Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Injuries are still stacking up for the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran wide receiver DeVonta Smith is still among the large group of players battling a setback.

However, Smith’s hamstring is now just one of two issues. When the Eagles held their first practice session for Week 6 on Wednesday, Smith had another injury designation on the report.

According to the Eagles, Smith is dealing with a toe injury in addition to his hamstring.

DeVonta Smith’s Injury Struggles This Season

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The hamstring setback has been a problem all year so far.

Back in the summer, Smith missed practice action due to a hamstring injury. After missing the entire preseason, Smith a full-go for the Eagles’ first two weeks.

Ahead of Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Smith was limited in practice. Still, he suited up and played against the Bears.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass against Darius Rush #29 of the Washington Commanders in the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Since then, Smith has been out. He missed each practice, along with the two games against the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When the Eagles held a session on Wednesday, Smith was seen on a separate field. While that suggested he might be a limited participant, the Eagles later confirmed that wasn’t the case. He was out of practice.

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The next few days will be crucial. Getting Smith back could give the Eagles’ offense the proper boost it needs, but it’s clear that injuries continue to hamper the star wideout.

The Eagles are preparing for a matchup against the Carolina Panthers, which takes place at home on Sunday afternoon.

Smith’s status for the game remains up in the air early on in the week.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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