It’s been a tough week for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a loaded injury report ahead of their Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers.

While there are a ton of negatives heading into the matchup, one positive is DeVonta Smith potentially getting the chance to suit up again after missing the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

The veteran wide receiver was suited up for practice action on Friday. His official status for Sunday’s game is unclear.

Eagles’ DeVonta Smith Gets Honest On Injury Status vs Panthers

Catching up with reporters for the first time in a while, Smith spoke on his recent setback.

“It feels good,” he said. When Smith was asked about his status for Sunday, he confirmed that nothing is set at this time. “It’s up to the doctors.”

A hamstring issue isn’t a new concern for Smith. Back in the summer, the veteran wideout missed several weeks of action as he experienced hamstring discomfort. The Eagles held him out of the entire preseason, hoping he would be a full-go for Week 1.

By Week 2, Smith claimed he started to feel the discomfort once again.

“I tweaked it in Tennessee. Obviously, played through it in Chicago. I just felt like it wasn’t smart to just keep playing on it and making it worse,” Smith added.

DeVonta Smith’s 2026 NFL Season

The six-year NFL veteran opened up the 2026 NFL season as the Eagles’ No. 1 wideout for the first time since his rookie year.

Against the Washington Commanders, Smith caught three passes for 53 yards. In Week 2, he dominated the Titans with 10 catches for 117 yards and one touchdown.

Playing through his injury in Week 3 against the Bears, Smith caught six passes for 65 yards. He missed the Eagles last two games against the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars.