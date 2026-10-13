Another week, another controversial loss for the Philadelphia Eagles. While plenty of blame can go around for the loss in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the legendary Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb wants to make sure that Jalen Hurts gets his credit for closing out the game the way he did.

It wasn’t a perfect showing from the offense. In fact, they stalled out in the second half once again and left plays on the field.

But at the end of the day, the Eagles’ offense took the lead with under 10 seconds left. Hurts went to the sidelines with the assumption that his team would close the game out on top. Instead, the special teams fumbled the moment, leading to a walk-off field goal by Jacksonville.

Play

Donovan McNabb Defends Jalen Hurts After Eagles Loss vs Jaguars

The former Eagles quarterback has never been one to sugarcoat his takes on current Philly passers. In this case, McNabb has nothing but credit for Hurts.

“It was a great drive orchestrated by our quarterback, Jalen. Jalen put us in position[to win],” McNabb said on 94WIP.

“I just think for our last drive, Jalen put us in position to win the game, hands down. No matter else, whatever else they want to nitpick with the eight seconds left on the clock, and I’m just gonna go from a former player and now from just kind of an analyst standpoint, where I did everything I needed for us to do to win the game. We kicked the field goal, we were up.”

A lot of blame for Sunday’s loss has been pinned on Nick Sirianni, who admitted that he should’ve been better with late-game decisions. The choice to have Jake Elliott allow for a return was heavily criticized. However, McNabb sees it as a situation where hindsight is 20/20. At the end of the day, you have to be able to rely on your special teams.

“We allowed them to run it out, which it was fine,” McNabb added. “We just got to cover. We didn’t cover. That was bad on our special teams.”

The Eagles came up short with a 19-17 loss in London. Dropping their third game in a row, they are now 2-3 on the season, heading into a Sunday afternoon battle against the Carolina Panthers in South Philly.